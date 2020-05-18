CLAT 2020 Online Application Form Last Date Extended Till July 1 Due to Lockdown 4

New Delhi, May 18: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLU) on Monday extended the last date to fill Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 application form. Candidates can fill the form till July 1 on the official website. Initially, CLAT 2020 was scheduled to be held on May 10, but the entire selection procedure was extended due to coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown enforced by the government to contain the spread of COVID-19. CLAT 2019 Result Declared: Check NLU Common Law Admission Test Scores Online at clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in.

Also Read | Sri Lanka Cricket Board Makes Plan to Host India, Bangladesh in Subsequent Series This Summer: Report

It was then postponed to May 24 However, with the extension of the coronavirus lockdown, the exam date was also changed to June 21. The CLAT 2020 exam will be conducted by National Law University Bhopal. According to a report published in NDTV, the university will decide the dates of the issue of admit cards and exam dates for CLAT 2020 at least 21 days before the exam.

The decision to extend the last day of CLAT application form was taken during the NLU Consortium meeting. The meeting was held on Monday to review the impact of COVID-19 lockdown on the selection process. CLAT is a centralised test for admission to 22 National Law Universities in India.

Also Read | Rajasthan Lockdown 4 Guidelines: Barbar Shops, Salons, Beauty Parlours to Open, Taxis & Cabs With 2 People Allowed in Orange & Green Zones