CLAT 2020 exam date: Examination to be conducted on 22 August through online test; check consortiumofnlus.ac.in for details

CLAT 2020 exam date | Common Law Admission Test 2020, or CLAT 2020, will be conducted on 22 August. The revised date of the law admission test was announced by the Executive Committee of the Consortium of National Law Universities.

According to a report by Careers 360, CLAT 2020 will be conducted in online computer-based, centre-based mode. The exam was earlier conducted through the pen and paper mode.

As per the notification by Consortium of National Law Universities, the application deadline for CLAT 2020 has been extended till 10 July from 1 July.

Candidates who withdraw from CLAT 2020will get back their application fee after a deduction of Rs 400 for SC/ST candidates and Rs 500 for other applicants. Refunds will be made by 18 July.

The full list of CLAT 2020 exam centres, where the computer-based exam will be held, will be announced by the consortium on 1 July. Candidates will be allowed to select or reconfirm their test centres or withdraw their registration by 10 July.

The consortium has said that the CLAT 2020 for LLM programme will no longer have the descriptive section. Instead, candidates will have to answer 120 multiple choice questions (MCQs). "There will be no descriptive section in CLAT 2020," the notification said.

A report by India Legal mentions that CLAT 2020 will use a "Social Distanced Computer Based Testing" model which will enable a rapid restart of assessments with due compliance to social distancing norms and other precautions will be followed to ensure prevention of the spread of coronavirus.

