CLAT 2020: Answer key released at consortiumofnlus.ac.in; candidates can raise objections before midnight

CLAT 2020 answer key | The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 answer key 2020 has been released by the Consortium of National Law Universities at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The entrance examination for admission to 22 national law universities was conducted across the country on 28 September.

The CLAT answer keys for both the undergraduate and post graduate examinations have been published. Question papers of the exam have also been released along with the answer key.

As per the official notification, candidates can raise objections, if any, by logging into their CLAT account and clicking on the Raise Objections button.

The last date to submit objections is 29 September midnight after which the link will be de-activated.

"Objections received over email or phone calls will not be considered," the Consortium said.

The final answer key of CLAT 2020 will be published on 3 October.

Steps to check and download CLAT 2020 UG and PG answer keys:

Step 1: Log on to Consortium of National Law Universities website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2: Tap on the CLAT 2020 link on the homepage

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where under Notifications tab, opt for the relevant answer key link.

Step 4: A PDF document with the answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save and verify your responses with the answer key.

Direct link to CLAT 2020 UG answer key - https://consortiumofnlus.ac.in/documents/CLAT-UG-QuestionPaper-and-keys.pdf

Direct link to CLAT 2020 PG answer key - https://consortiumofnlus.ac.in/documents/CLAT-PG-QuestionPaper-and-keys.pdf

A Times Now report said that 68,833 candidates had downloaded the CLAT 2020 admit card of which 86.20 percent appeared for the exam that was conducted across 200 examination centre. The CLAT 2020 result is expected to be released by 4 October.

