CLAT 2020 admit card released at consortiumofnlus.ac.in; here’s all you need to know

The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) released the CLAT 2020 admit card on its official website on Tuesday. Candidates who have registered for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 can download their hall tickets by signing into their accounts at consortiumofnlus.ac.in or clat.ac.in.

The consortium is responsible for the conduct of the admission test, scheduled to take place on 28 September. According to Hindustan Times, CNLU has also released a set of guidelines that talk about necessary instructions for the applicants.

It also specified that the admit card is an important document as it will carry a medical self-declaration form which must be signed by the candidate and shown at the entrance gate. They can then submit it to the invigilator. Apart from the admit card, candidates should produce an ID proof at the entrance as well.

Follow these steps to download the admit card for CLAT 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official site of the Consortium at consortiumofnlus.ac.in >Step 2: Select the blue-coloured tab in the homepage that says, For details about CLAT 2020 'Click Here' >Step 3: Candidates will be directed to a new page where they need to login > Step 4: Enter details like your registered mobile number and password to login >Step 5: Your CLAT 2020 admit card will be displayed on the screen >Step 6: View, download and a print out a hard copy of the document

Here is the direct link to download the CLAT 2020 hall ticket. https://consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2020/

CNLU conducts the common entrance test for admission into various UG and PG courses in Law offered by the 22 National Law Universities present in the country. The entrance exam is also accepted by other universities offering law courses. The pandemic had forced authorities to push back the dates of the exam multiple times.

Moreover, with National Law School of India University, Bengaluru deciding to conduct its own entrance examination,CLAT were postponed further.

Go through the detailed guidelines given out by the CNLU here.

