Take Classic golf tournament in Ahmedabad from August 30

Ahmedabad, Aug 29 (IANS) The Take Classic golf tournament, featuring top India-based professionals, is scheduled to get underway at Kalhaar Blues and Greens here from August 30 to September 2.

Indian golfers Shubhankar Sharma, Chiragh Kumar, Khalin Joshi, Mukesh Kumar and Shamim Khan will be part of the four-day event.

The tournament will also feature international golfers, led by Sri Lankans Mithun Perera, Anura Rohana, N. Thangaraja and K. Prabagaran along side Australian Kunal Bhasin, South African Damian Naicker and Swaziland's Arthur Horne.

"We are delighted to return to the Kalhaar Blues & Greens, one of India's leading championship venues, which provides the ideal setting to tee off the second half of the season," Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) CEO Uttam Singh Mundy said on Tuesday.

"We look forward to some intense competition over the last four months of the season and wish the players all the best."

--IANS

sam/dg