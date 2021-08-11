Class 9 Student Dies By Suicide in Himachal’s Kullu

News Desk
A 13-year-old allegedly died by suicide, on Tuesday, after jumping from a bridge into Parvati river in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. Police have identified the victim as Laxmi Niharika, a resident of Hathithan in Kullu.

“The class 9 student jumped off from an old bridge into the Parvati river near Jiya village,” said Kullu Superintendent of Police (SP) Gurudev Sharma.

The reason behind her act is yet to be ascertained by the police. The local police are questioning the victim’s family members and friends to find out details.

“We did not recover any suicide note from the bridge,” added the SP.

According to the locals, many teenagers and youths visit the bridge for photoshoots. They never suspected that the girl would plunge into the overflowing river or they would have prevented her from doing so.

“The girl was swept away by the heavy current of the Paravati river. Before any action could be taken to save the minor by local fisherman and divers, she vanished in the river,” said a local to the media.

The Kullu Police has formed a team of divers to search the victim’s body. The minor’s body is yet to be recovered by the police.

According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), over 24,000 children aged between 13-18 years have died by suicide between 2017 and 2019. The government data further states that 4,000 children killed themselves due to failure in examinations.

The NCRB data presented at the parliament revealed that more than 50 percent of children, who died by suicide for the same period, were girls.

