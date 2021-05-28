Class 12 Board Exam 2021 Updates: Supreme Court To Hear Plea Seeking Cancellation Of Exams On May 31

The Supreme Court today said it would hear the plea seeking directions to cancel Class 12 examinations on May 31. Justice AM Khanwilkar led bench of the Supreme Court heard the petition seeking cancellation of Class 12 board exams amid this pandemic.

The plea filed by Supreme Court Advocate Mamta Sharma asked for directions to the Centre, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) to cancel the CBSE and ICSE Class 12 examinations. In the plea, the Advocate has requested the Supreme Court to direct the national exam conducting authorities to declare the Class 12 result on the basis of objective methodology within the specific time frame. Class 12 Board Exams 2021: Vaccinate Students Before Board Exams, Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla Writes to Union Education Minister.

Hindustan Times reported that around 7000 parents have also moved to the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of the Class 12 Board exams amid this pandemic. The plea has contended that due to the extra ordinary health emergency and surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, it is not possible to conduct the examination and any further delay would cause irreparable loss to the future of students. Gujarat Class 12 Board Exams 2021 Update: Class 12th Exams Of Science & General Stream To Begin From July 1, Announces Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama.

The CBSE had earlier said it has not taken any decision on the Class 12 board examination. However, the decision regarding the conduct of CBSE exams is expected to be announced Education Ministry on June 1, as per sources. As directed in the high-level meeting conducted on May 23, the state governments have already submitted their detailed suggestions on the same by May 25, 2021.