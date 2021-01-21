'Clash of Titans': Two Tigers Fight it Out in a Brief But Intense Battle, Video Goes Viral

A video of two tigers caught in an intense fight has been going viral on the social media recently. Intensity, agility and roaring sounds has kept the audience on the Internet hooked as the two big cats are caught in a tight fight.

The video was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan on the micro blogging site Twitter. Kaswan shared the video on Twitter and called it a 'clash of the titans.'

Watch the viral video here:

Clash of the titans. Only from India. Best thing you will watch. Received via whatsapp. pic.twitter.com/36qqvhkG5F — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) January 19, 2021

The dramatic 1.18-minute video clip opens with two tigers walking side by side at a sanctuary. To everyone's surprise, the peaceful stroll turns suddenly into an intense fight as one of the tigers changes its direction and charges towards the other. However, at the end of their fierce fight, which lasts a couple of moments, the tigers go their separate ways. While one walks away, the other stays put.

Since being shared, the post has garnered close to 12,000 likes and hundreds of comments. However, the post does not clarify where and when in the country it was shot. But it is sure to have been shot from a moving vehicle that was in the sanctuary.

India has registered a steady rise in its tiger population in the wild even as wildlife faces crisis, including that of habitat. According to a Times of India report, the national animal’s population stands at 2,967 as compared to 1,400 in 2014. The report also estimates that India’s tiger population now accounts for more than 70 percent of rest of the world.