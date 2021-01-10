After Clash, Haryana CM Cancels Visit to Farmers’ Meet in Karnal

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s visit to Kaimla village near Karnal for the Kisan Mahapanchayat has been cancelled after protesting farmers were tear-gassed by the police, reported NDTV.

According to a report by NDTV, “Cellphone footage from the spot showed police firing tear gas shells, water cannons at farmers who are trying to enter the village.”

The chief minister’s visit to the village is a part of a massive outreach programme by the Central government to dispel ‘myths’ around the new farm reforms — introduced in September 2020 — which have led to massive protests in north India.

The programme, however, ran into trouble in Karnal as farmers hardened their stance, the NDTV report further mentioned. “The local protesters had clashed with the villagers and the local BJP workers, who are promoting the visit. The face-off started when the villagers didn't allow the farmers to enter the village to register their protest,” it said.

Further, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala also took to Twitter to criticise the Haryana Police action against the protesters. Calling the chief minister’s visit an act of ‘event management’ he asked what was the point of stopping farmers from attending the mahapanchayat.

शर्म कीजिए खट्टर साहेब।



जब आप किसान महापंचायत कर रहे हैं तो वहाँ आने से किसानों को ही रोकने का मतलब क्या है?



मतलब साफ़ है-आपको किसानों से सरोकार न होकर केवल इवेंटबाजी से मतलब है।



याद रखिए, यही हाल रहा तो बिना पुलिस के आपका घर से निकलना नामुमकिन हो जाएगा।



काले क़ानून वापस लें। pic.twitter.com/SllwV6CjFy — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) January 10, 2021

BJP-ruled Haryana had previously made headlines in November when the state police tried to stop the protesting farmers from reaching the national capital and then again last week when tear gas shells were used on protesters at the Delhi-Jaipur highway.

