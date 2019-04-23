Clash erupts between Congress and BJP workers in Karnataka's Bagalkot

A clash erupted between Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Karnataka's Bagalkot today. This incident took place at booth number 2 in Bagalkot district, when polling process was going on. Police went to the spot and investigation is underway in this matter. The voting for third phase of 17th Lok Sabha election was held across 15 states and union territories for 116 parliamentary seats in India today. Around 16 parliamentary seats of Karnataka come under the polling of third phase.