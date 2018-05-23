Clark, Coezter, Hesson included in Kumble-led ICC cricket committee

Dubai, May 23 (IANS) Former Australia womens captain Belinda Clark, Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer and New Zealand coach Mike Hesson were on Wednesday appointed to the ICC cricket committee headed by former India skipper Anil Kumble.

According to an ICC statement, Clark was appointed as the women's cricket representative and replaces Clare Connor (who has completed her third and final three-year term), Coezter has replaced Ireland's Kevin O'Brien as the Associate Members representative (Ireland is now a Full Member, which means O'Brien has become ineligible) and Hesson has taken over from Darren Lehmann (who resigned as Australia coach in March and has become ineligible).

The committee also includes former England and Sri Lanka skippers Andrew Strauss and Mahela Jayawardena, respectively as Past Player representatives.

The trio of Clark, Coezter and Hesson have been appointed to the committee for an initial three-year term each and next week's annual meeting in Mumbai, which will take place on May 28 and 29, will be their first meeting.

"Spirit of Cricket and player behaviour, World Test Championship playing conditions and the pace of play are some of the items on the agenda for the meeting," the ICC said.

The ICC Cricket Committee is representative of all stakeholders in the modern game, including players, umpires and the media.

It is empowered to make recommendations on cricket playing issues to the Chief Executives' Committee (CEC) and, if the matter is a policy matter, the ICC Board for approval.

