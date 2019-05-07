CJI sexual harassment case: Women activists, lawyer stage protest after Gogoi gets clean chit
Women lawyers and activists today held a protest outside the Supreme Court against the procedure adopted to deal with sexual harassment case against Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi. Section 144 has been imposed outside SC following the protest. After a former Supreme Court employee had alleged sexual harassment on CJI Ranjan Gogoi, a three-judge panel was investigating the matter. They had given CJI Gogoi a clean chit.