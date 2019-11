Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi arrived at Raj Ghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on November 15. Today is CJI Gogoi's last working day at Supreme Court. He is slated to retire on November 17. Justice Ranjan Gogoi was appointed as the CJI on October 03, 2018. Justice SA Bobde will take over as CJI after Gogoi demits office.