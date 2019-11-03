CJI Ranjan Gogoi advocates for NRC, calls it 'base document for future'

Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi launched the book called 'Post Colonial Assam' in Delhi on November 03. While addressing the event, he said, "This is an occasion to put things in proper perspective, National Register of Citizens (NRC), as it may finally emerge, is not a document of the moment. 19 lakhs or 40 lakhs is not the point. It's base document for future." "Irresponsible reporting by a few media outlets only worsened the situation. There was an urgent need to ascertain with some degree of certainty the number of illegal migrants, which is what the current exercise of NRC had attempted, nothing more nothing less," he added.