CJI plants sapling at T'gana Raj Bhavan; Offers prayers at Yadadri temple

(Eds: Adds details) Hyderabad, Jun 15 (PTI) Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana on Tuesday emphasised on the need to promote green cover in a big way to protect Mother Nature and to ensure sustainable development.

Justice Ramana, who is on a visit to Telangana, planted a sapling at the Raj Bhavan complex here, an official release said.

Justice Ramana, who participated in the Green India campaign initiated by MP Santosh Kumar, called upon the legal fraternity to encourage and take part in programmes that enhance green cover which is essential to maintain the balance in the ecosystem.

'It is important to protect Mother Nature by promoting greenery in a big way. We must ensure required green cover so as to protect nature and ensure sustainable development for the benefit of our future generations,' he said.

Terming the GreenIndia campaign as a good and timely initiative to promote awareness and greenery in the country, he emphasised on the need to take up such green initiatives on a large scale, it said.

Earlier in the day, Justice Ramana offered prayers at the famous temple of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Yadadri in Telangana.

The CJI was accorded a traditional welcome at the Yadadri temple, around 60 km from Hyderabad.

State Law and Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy and other leaders, besides officials, were present.

The K Chandrasekhar Rao-led state government had taken up a massive renovation of the temple after the formation of the separate state in 2014.

Meanwhile, several dignitaries, including Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in Telangana Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, BJPs OBC Morcha national president K Laxman, called on the CJI at Raj Bhavan where he was camping.

Justice Ramana was given a warm welcome by the state government when he arrived here on June 11 on his maiden visit to the state after assuming office of the Chief Justice of India.PTI SJR SS PTI PTI