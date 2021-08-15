CJI NV Ramana hoists tricolour on 75th I-Day

New Delhi, Aug 15 (ANI): The Chief Justice of India N.V.Ramana on August 15 hoisted national flag to celebrate 75th Independence Day in Delhi.

