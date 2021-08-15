CJI NV Ramana hoists tricolour on 75th I-Day
New Delhi, Aug 15 (ANI): The Chief Justice of India N.V.Ramana on August 15 hoisted national flag to celebrate 75th Independence Day in Delhi.
New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Ahead of Independence Day, the police have arrested four men in different operations and recovered 55 pistols along with 50 live cartridges from them, officials said on Friday.
Shimla, Aug 13 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Assembly was adjourned sine die or for an indefinite period after the 12-day Monsoon Session ended on Friday.
London, Aug 13 (PTI) India were 346 for seven at lunch on the second day of the second Test against England here on Thursday.
Srinagar, Aug 13 (PTI) Three people, including a CRPF head constable, were injured on Friday when militants lobbed a grenade towards security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
Mumbai, Aug 13 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will attend the meeting of opposition leaders called by Congress president Sonia Gandhi on August 20, his party said on Friday.
Amethi, (UP), Aug 13 (PTI) Two people are feared drowned in Malti river here after they slipped into it while taking bath on Friday, police said.
Jaipur, Aug 13 (PTI) Three labourers, including a woman, were killed and two others injured when a wall collapsed on them on the outskirts of Jaipur city on Friday, police said.
Dolly the giraffe was born two weeks ago in a town called Mendon in Massachusetts, United States. Baby giraffe is 6 feet tall and 150 pounds.
India's merchandise exports rose for the eighth straight month in July to $35.43 billion, up 49.85% from a year earlier, revised trade data released by the government showed on Friday. Imports in July rose 62.99% to $46.40 billion, driven by a rise in oil and gold imports, resulting in a trade deficit of $10.97 billion, a statement from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said. India has set a target of $400 billion in merchandise exports for the current fiscal year ending in March 2022, compared to $291.2 billion in the previous fiscal year.
Diphu (Assam), Aug 13 (PTI) A couple hailing from Nagaland was arrested and heroin worth Rs 6 crore seized from their possession in Assam's West Karbi Anglong district on Friday, police said.
New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on the eve of 75th Independence Day on Saturday, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique.
Mumbai, Aug 13 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar would attend the virtual meeting of opposition leaders called by Congress president Sonia Gandhi on August 20, party leaders confirmed here on Friday.
Indore, Aug 13 (PTI) The genome sequencing of samples of two COVID-19 patients who have since recovered has revealed that they were infected with the Delta variant of the virus, a senior official from Indore in Madhya Pradesh said on Friday.
New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Gold in the national capital on Friday jumped Rs 222 to Rs 45,586 per 10 gram amid a recovery in international precious metal prices and rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.
Devon and Cornwall Police Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer said Davison, 22, killed a very young girl and a relative of the girl.
Chandigarh, Aug 13 (PTI) Former Chandigarh Congress chief Pardeep Chhabra on Friday joined the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital.
While India is working towards achieving SDG 2030 goals, the pandemic has reversed much of the gains made, especially in terms of poverty alleviation, hunger reduction and unemployment reduction.
The AIU announced Thursday that the doping control laboratory in Tokyo had notified the International Testing Agency of an “adverse analytical finding” in Ujah's doping sample.