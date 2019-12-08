CJI aptly said 'justice can't be instant', but there shouldn't be 'constant delays': VP Naidu

Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu, on December 08 while agreeing with Chief Justice of India SA Bobde's remark of "justice can't be instant" but also cautioned against "constant delays". In an event, VP Naidu said, "I saw a statement by Chief Justice of India. Very aptly he said 'you can't give instant justice'. But at the same time you can't have constant delays. This has to be understood. You delay justice then it is denied. It's an area of concern for all of us. We have to understand that every wing of the administration should see to it that their duties are well-performed." Both Naidu's and CJI's remarks came in wake of Telangana encounter in which all four accused in the rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad were killed by police on December 06.