Civilisational link, strategic partnership are foundation of India-Vietnam relationship: MEA
Vijay Thakur Singh, Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs addressed media in Hanoi Vietnam today. Mentioning the traditional India-Vietnam relationship, Thakur said, "India- Vietnam relationship is about 2000 years old. Our relations with Vietnam are extensive, they are historical and we have a comprehensive strategic partnership." Vice President Venkaiah Naidu is on a 4-day visit official visit to Vietnam.