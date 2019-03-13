Civil Aviation Secretary holds meeting over ban on Boeing 737 Max crafts in India

Civil Aviation Secretary held an emergency meeting with all airline companies at Ministry of Civil Aviation in Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan on Wednesday over the ban on all Boeing 737 Max crafts in India. The service of these planes will be resumed only after safety modifications are done in the aircraft. The Ministry of Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola said, "As of now, all flights of Boeing 737 Max have been grounded, before the deadline of 4 pm. We had a discussion with the airlines as to how they plan to reduce inconvenience to the passengers." Elaborating on the arrangement for the convenience of passengers, Kharola added, "Today SpiceJet has cancelled 14 flights, it operates 500 plus flights daily and 14 were cancelled. They've been able to accommodate all passengers on their own. Tomorrow is going to be a real challenging day, as today grounding came into effect in 2nd half of the day." The Ethiopian Airlines plane, on its flight to Nairobi, crashed shortly after taking off from Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, killing all 157 passengers on board.