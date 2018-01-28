Civil Aviation Minister lays foundation stone for new integrated terminal building at Guwahati airport

Minister of Civil Aviation Ashok Gajapati Raju laid the foundation stone of a new integrated terminal building at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati on Sunday. Spread in an area of 90,000 square meters, the building will be equipped with world-class passenger facilities and will have a capacity to handle 3100 passengers in a peak hour. The interiors of the building will depict local handicrafts, murals and popular tourist destinations of the state. With this new Integrated Terminal Building in Assam, Northeast India will position itself as a gateway to Southeast Asia.