Civil Aviation Minister lauds AAI for its achievements

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha has congratulated the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for its achievements in fiscal 2017-18. Addressing AAI staff and their families during the 23rd Annual Day celebrations of the AAI, Sinha said India is witnessing unprecedented growth in the aviation sector and requires skills to ensure a bright future. He also felicitated Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Chennai, Pune and Indore airports for making their mark in the Airport Council International-Airport Service Quality Awards-2017. The minister also felicitated the Dehradun, Udaipur, and Raipur Airports for making its mark in the CSI awards. The Chairman of Airports Authority of India, Guruprasad Mohapatra spoke about AAI's achievements in the last financial year. The evening was marked by dazzling performances by the famed Zenith Dance Group. They thrilled the audience with an acrobatic and energetic dance performance on the Ganesh Vandanam. The event then soon took a lighter note as famous comedian, Rajeev Nigam, tickled the funny bone of the audience with his standup comedy. Finally, Bollywood singer Benny Dayal took center stage with his soulful voice and got the audience on their feet with his energetic dance numbers.