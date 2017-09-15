Civil Aviation Minister inaugurates new terminal of Sambra Belagavi Airport

Union Minister for Civil Aviation P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju inaugurated the new terminal of the Sambra Belagavi Airport, on Thursday. The Belagavi airport is located about 500 km from Bengaluru and 480 km from Mumbai. The airport runway expansion work is completed with all the taxiway edge light fittings, approach, threshold, and end light fittings. Speaking on the occasion, Airports Authority of India (AAI) Member (Planning) Sudhir Raheja said, the new terminal has all green features, which make it a very green airport. The New terminal building is spread in 3,600 sq. m. and has six checking counters.