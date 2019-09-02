Civil Aviation Minister inaugurates new ATC tower at IGI airport

Union civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurated the state-of-the art ATC complex to enhance the air traffic movement at Delhi's international Airport. Several dignitaries, including Civil Aviation Secretary S K Jain and Chairman of Airports Authority of India Arun Aggarwal graced the occasion. The new state-of-the-art ATC complex with new ATC Tower is equipped with upgraded and world class infrastructure. The Total cost of the project is approximately Rs. 400 Crores. A growing hub of political and commercial activities, Delhi - the capital of the country is now becoming the gateway to the world. Growing number of travelers and rising frequency of daily flights has made Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport as among the World's busiest airports. In 2018-19, the airport has handled over 69 million passengers and 4 lakhs 60 thousand air traffic movements. Currently, Delhi's ATC works round the clock and manages around 1,260 flights daily with 75 peak hour handling capacity. The mounting air traffic each year poses a test for the men and machine. At 101.9 meters, the new ATC tower is the tallest ATC tower in India and zooms over the current 60-meter-high tower .It has 21 controller positions with a 360 degree view at the visual control room (VCR) which is at 26th level. The ATC tower has 12 ground controller positions at operational level. The new ATC tower is equipped with Tuned Mass Damper (TMD), a technology to protect the building from extra sway during critical wind. The technology has been used for the first time in India. With the new ATC tower in place, the Airports Authority of India aims to improve operational efficiency of Delhi's international airport. The world- class infrastructure will also be a visual delight in the landscape of the capital of the country.