Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep S. Puri inaugurates AAI's C-ATFM centre

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurated the state-of-the-art Central Air Traffic Flow Management system (C-ATFM) in New Delhi on Saturday. In India, C-ATFM system came with an estimated cost of Rs. 107 Crore and has been already been implemented at Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata airports. As the air traffic flow was growing rapidly in India and was likely to expand in near future, the requirement of ATFM or Air Traffic Flow Management became the need of the hour. In 2017, India became the seventh country in the world after USA, Europe, Australia, South Africa, Brazil and Japan to implement an advanced state-of-the-art Central ATFM system. With the introduction of this system in India, it has led to enhanced safety and annual fuel savings of thousands of crore rupees by reducing fuel burn along with minimizing flight delays caused due to air traffic congestion.