Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri hands over DGCA-issued licenses to Air Traffic Controller

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri handed over the first-ever licences to the air traffic controller of the country. Secretary Ministry of Civil Aviation, Pradeep Singh Kharola; Director-General of Civil Aviation, Arun Kumar; and other senior officials of the ministry, DGCA and AAI were present at the historic event that took place at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan in New Delhi. The event marked a defining moment in the history of India's civil aviation as it was the first time that the air traffic controllers were granted licenses by the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) under the Aircraft Rules, 1937. Till to date, the licences to air traffic control (ATC) personnel were being given by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) itself. To enable licensing of air traffic controllers, the DGCA approved the air traffic services Training Organisations of Airports Authority of India located at Prayagraj, Hyderabad, and Gondia to conduct approved training courses for air traffic controllers. Till December, a total of 2,264 air traffic controllers across the country got their licences issued by the DGCA. Once the licences are issued to the air traffic controllers, the DGCA will perform the oversight on the functioning of air traffic controllers.