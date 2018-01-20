Civil administration, police, army retaliating with 'complete synergy': Nirmal Singh

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh, on Saturday, assured that the civil administration, state police and Indian Army are retaliating to Pakistan-initiated ceasefire violation with 'complete synergy.' Taking the masses into confidence, the Chief Minister said appropriate medical aid, lodging and other facilities are being provided to the locals residing along border regions. Singh vowed that the neighbouring nation will learn a lesson from India's strong retaliation. Several sectors along the border areas are facing incessant ceasefire violations today.