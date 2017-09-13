City landmarks to light up to celebrate LA 2028 announcement

Los Angeles, Sep 13 (IANS) This city's most iconic landmarks and buildings will light up on Tuesday and Wednesday nights to celebrate the International Olympic Committee (IOC)'s final host city announcement on Wednesday.

The IOC is set to award the 2024 Olympic Games to Paris and the 2028 Olympic Games to Los Angeles on Wednesday at its session in Lima, Peru, reports Xinhua.

IOC President Thomas Bach will visit Los Angeles this weekend in the wake of the announcement of the host cities of 2024 and 2028 Olympic Games.

"Nearly 50 iconic locations across Los Angeles, including Griffith Observatory, the Hollywood Bowl, the City Hall, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Long Beach Harbor Lighthouse and the Rose Bowl, among others, will be illuminated in the colours of LA's dramatic sunsets and the LA 2028 logo to mark the return of the Olympic and Paralympic Games to the City of Angels," said LA 2028, Los Angeles' Olympic organising committee, on Tuesday.

"The nearly 50 landmarks and buildings glowing in LA 2028 colours show how excited our city and our country are to bring the Games back and underscore the spectacular setting that Los Angeles offers for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2028," said LA 2028 CEO Gene Sykes.

"This show of support demonstrates our city's wealth of entertainment venues, cultural attractions and natural treasures that, enhanced by the power of Hollywood storytelling, will help LA 2028 engage a brand new generation of Olympic and Paralympic enthusiasts," he added.

--IANS

tri/sac