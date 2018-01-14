'City Beautiful' Chandigarh continues to attract tourists from around the globe
One of the best planned cities of the world and country, Chandigarh continues to attract tourists from across the globe with its charm. The union territory was a dream of first Prime Minister Jawahara Lal Nehru and it was designed by a French Architect Le Corbusier. The city is an epitome of co-existence of modernization and urbanization. Sukhna Lake, Rock Garden are few among the other major attraction in the city. The state of the art Rock Garden in Chandigarh is a unique park made of stones, recycled ceramics and industrial relics. Chandigarh is known as the first planned city in post-independence India and it was awarded as the cleanest city in 2010.