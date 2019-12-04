Citizenship Amendment Bill will revive two-nation theory: Asaduddin Owaisi

While speaking to ANI in the national capital on December 04, the chief of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Asaduddin Owaisi said, "If media reports are correct that the Northeast states will be exempted from proposed Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) law then it in itself is a grave violation of Article 14 which is a fundamental right. You can't have two laws on citizenship in the country." "This law also violates Article 14 and 21 because you are giving citizenship on the basis of religion which contravenes both the Articles. If we pass this law then it will be a disrespect towards Mahatma Gandhi and Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution," he added. "Bringing CAB will be a dishonour to our freedom fighters because you will be reviving the two nation theory. As an Indian Muslim I rejected Jinnah's theory now you are making a law wherein unfortunately you will be reminding the nation of two-nation theory," AIMIM chief further stated.