Citizenship Amendment Bill is not correct for people of Assam: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal United JD (U) has opposed Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016. On the issue, CM Nitish Kumar said, "A delegation of Al Assam Students Union came to us and after listening to them, we realized that the bill is not in favour of people of Assam". The bill will be tabled in Rajya Sabha and National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) JD (U) will vote against it. The bill seeks to provide citizenship to non-Muslims from neighboring countries without any valid document after six years of their residence in India.