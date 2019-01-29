Citizenship Amendment Bill: Centre must care for sentiments of northeast, says Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma

After meeting on Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, on alliance with NDA, speaking to ANI, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma appealed to the central government to look into the issue of Citizenship Amendment Bill keeping in mind the sentiments of the people of northeast India. "We are here to come together to appeal to the government that this issue must be looked at from point of view of sentiments of northeast and country as a whole. We will see further course of action as the time comes." He also said that parties have come together purely on the basis of issues and for the central government to realise these. Under the leadership of Sangma, who is also the president of the National People's Party (NPP), the meeting was attended by 11 regional political parties from the North East including NEDA allies AGP, NPP, NDPP, UDP, JD(U), IPFT opposed the Bill today. The NPP, which convened the meeting, is BJP's partner in the ruling alliance in Meghalaya. While Sangma was the convener of the meeting, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) was the co-convener of the meeting. AGP had snapped ties with the BJP in Assam earlier this month over the Bill.