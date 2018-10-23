Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016: 12-hour statewide bandh called in Assam

Forty six organisations in Assam have called for a 12-hour statewide bandh on Tuesday against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016. The organisations have stood against immigrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. The state was seen on the edge when National Register of Citizens of India (NRC) was updated earlier this year. The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha in July 2016, seeks to amend the Citizenship Act 1955, to give citizenship by naturalisation to persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan belonging to the Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who came to India before December 31, 2014.