Citizenship Amendment Act internal issue of India: Maldives Parliament Speaker

New Delhi, Dec 14 (ANI): Terming Citizenship (Amendment) Act an "internal issue" of India, Maldives Parliament Speaker Mohamed Nasheed on Friday exuded trust in Indian democracy and said that the Bill was democratically passed through both the houses of the Parliament. Speaking to ANI, Nasheed said, "Well it is an internal issue of India. We have trust in Indian democracy. The process went through in both the houses of the Parliament. It is not for us to comment upon it. It's an internal issue." Nasheed, former president of Maldives, is currently on a five-day visit to India on the joint invitation of Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.