Citizen's movement 'We,The People' protest in favour of women's entry in Sabarimala

Thousands of people gathered at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday supporting the entry of women inside Sabarimala Temple. 'We, The People', a self-formed movement, without any leader or political backing, was formed to reaffirm pledge in the Constitution. The name of the movement resonates to the initial words of Preamble to the Constitution of India. People danced joyously and sang songs, poetry. The stadium was decorated with thousands of magenta coloured balloons.