Citizens living along border areas are our strategic assets: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang stated that people living on the border areas are strategic assets for India. Speaking at the celebrations of Maitree Diwas, Defence Minister said, "People living in border areas are not ordinary citizens, but they are our strategic assets. I still remember when AN32 aircraft had crashed, it is with the help of locals that we got information about the crash site." Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is on a two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh.