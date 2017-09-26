Citizens keen to know whether NFL disrespecting nation: Trump

Washington D.C. [U.S.A.], Sep 26 (ANI): The United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday took a jibe at the National Football League (NFL) league and its players and said ratings of the game go high before it starts, as people want to know that whether the players are again disrespecting the nation or not.

"Ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts, when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected!" Trump tweeted.

Trump pointed to boos when the Dallas Cowboys knelt before the national anthem on Monday night, saying there was "Great anger."

"The booing at the NFL football game last night, when the entire Dallas team dropped to its knees, was loudest I have ever heard. Great anger. But while Dallas dropped to its knees as a team, they all stood up for our National Anthem. Big progress being made-we all love our country!" Trump said in a series of tweets.

The White House on Monday (local time) had defended Trump's escalating rhetoric with the National Football League (NFL) over players taking a knee during the national anthem before their Sunday games to protest the perceived social injustices.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, in a briefing, had said, "This isn't about the president being against anyone, this is about the president and millions of Americans being for something, being for honoring our flag, honoring our national anthem, and honoring the men and women who fought to defend it."

On Trump labeling the NFL players, who kneel during the anthem as "sons of bitches" who should be fired, Sanders declined justifying the use of Trump's choice of words and said, " I think that it's always appropriate for the president of the United States to defend our flag, to defend our national anthem , and to defend the men and women who fought and died to defend it."

Lately, the President has strongly lambasted the players, their fans and the NFL.

He also called on fans to boycott games "until players stop disrespecting our country. (ANI)