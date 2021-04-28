Vaccine Slots Unavailable After Phase 3 Registrations Open Online

The Quint
·1-min read

Just minutes after registration for India’s Phase 3 vaccination were thrown open for those between 18-45 years of age, many citizens complained of servers being down for CoWIN and Aarogya Setu app.

The government on 28 April had announced that registrations on these apps would begin from 4 pm.

However, while some could not manage to register at all with the apps showing an error message, some could not find a vaccination centre, while a few others claimed that the age limit for registration was still reflecting ‘45+’.

Shortly after some netizens tagged these portals and the health ministry on Twitter, the Twitter handle of Aarogya Setu app informed that the “minor glitch” was fixed.

RS Sharma, the CEO of National Health Authority said, “On many days, we have had around 5 million people registering in a day. We expect more than double that number today. We think our system will be able to take the load when registrations open today.”

Addressing the issue of unavailability of vaccination centres, Sharma said, “Some states and hospitals may come on board on 1 May or later, therefore, the visibility into the bookings/vacancy available for vaccination will be available when states, hospitals come on board.”

There’s been a lot of apprehension regarding Phase 3 of vaccination even as the government opened up registrations for all citizens above 18 years of age. With just two more days to go before the vaccination begins on 1 May, many states are yet to receive vaccine doses, which may delay the whole process.

