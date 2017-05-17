Citizen engagement drives national cleanliness rankings

If you are happy with your city's cleanliness and want it to be recognised, it might be a good idea to begin by downloading a government mobile phone application.

Citizen engagement appears to be driving national cleanliness rankings more than municipal claims and independent verifications, according to an IndiaSpend analysis of 20 cities in the 2017 Swachh Survekshan report released by the Ministry of Urban Development (MoUD).

The government evaluated cities' performance on citizen engagement through a mobile application "Swachhata-MoUD", -- which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store -- for a maximum of 150 points of the total 600 points for "citizen engagement".

Of the 20 cities that IndiaSpend studied, 13 scored 85 points and above in the "Swachhata App" sub-category. Nine of these saw an average rise of 10 ranks over 2016. The seven cities that scored 80 points and below fell 36 ranks behind, on average, the analysis showed.

"The Survekshan methodology needs a serious relook as it is rewarding cities with environmentally unsustainable practices and discouraging cities working towards behaviour change and local solutions," Chandra Bhushan, Deputy Director General, Centre for Science and Environment, New Delhi, was quoted as saying in the Financial Express.

"The methodology used to rank cities appears flawed" due reasons such as to leaning heavily on declarations made by municipalities, mistaking relative outcomes for absolute values and the vulnerability of citizen feedback to manipulation, the Hindustan Times reported on May 7, 2017.

The Swachh Survekshan report is an annual exercise by the MoUD to measure the progress of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2014.

Unlike in 2016 when the report assessed 73 cities, 434 cities have been assessed this year and ranked on the basis of cleanliness and sanitation.

The MoUD modified the scoring pattern for ranking cities on cleanliness this year: It transferred 100 points previously allotted to "municipal documentation" to "citizen engagement".

Municipal documentation refers to urban local bodies' (ULBs') assessment of their own infrastructure efforts on collection, transportation and disposal of solid waste, and strategies for open defecation-free towns.

Citizen engagement consists of two parts: Online, telephonic and social media surveys, and the use of the Swachhata App for citizens to connect with their ULBs. The app carries 150 points, which accounts for 25 per cent of citizen feedback points (600 points) and holds 7.5 per cent weightage in the overall scoring of 2,000 points.

The app, which seeks to connect urban local bodies with citizens to identify and solve local waste management issues, has been downloaded up to one million times, according to data from the Google Play Store. For perspective, India has 367.48 million internet subscribers while its urban population is over 377 million.

Citizens can post a complaint of garbage pile-ups and mismanagement by taking a picture and posting it through the app. The app captures the location and forwards it to the concerned city-corporation after which it is assigned to the concerned ward-level sanitary inspector. Citizens can also check the status of their complaint.

Weightage for the third parameter "direct observation" -- on-ground inspection of actual work carried out to improve sanitation and hygiene -- remained unchanged at 500 points.

Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh have emerged as the top two states with most number of clean cities, 12 and 11, respectively, in India's top 50 clean cities.

While higher scores on documentation and observation did not necessarily translate to better rankings, Swachhata App and citizen engagement scores seem to be directly correlated to city rankings, an IndiaSpend analysis showed.

We analysed the scores and ranks of 20 cities -- the top 10 cities of 2016 and 2017, and those declared as "fastest-moving" with a population of over a million.

Tirupati, which did not feature in the 2016 Swachh Survekshan report, was ranked ninth in 2017 after scoring the highest (135/150) in the Swachhata App sub-category.

Indore and Bhopal, which hold the first and second ranks, respectively, jumped 24 and 19 spots ahead from 2016, scoring 120 and 130 points on the App.

