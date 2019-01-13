CISF organises walkathon in Chandigarh to celebrate golden jubilee

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) organised a 10-km walkathon in Chandigarh, to celebrate its golden jubilee today. The 10-km walkathon titled 'Hum Fit Toh India Fit' was aimed at spreading awareness about physical fitness. Different units of security forces- Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Chandigarh Police, Haryana Police, and Punjab Police - also took part in the Walkathon. CISF is designated with providing security government buildings and industrial complexes like Airports. CISF was set up on March 10 1969 by an Act of Parliament.