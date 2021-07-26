CISF nabs Tanzanian woman with Remdesivir drug worth Rs 3.5L at Delhi's IGI Airport

Representative Image

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel nabbed a foreign national with a huge quantity of medicines including 70 vials of Remdesivir injections, a restricted drug for the treatment of COVID-19, worth approximately Rs 3.5 lakh at Indira Gandhi International Airport here.

The woman was apprehended on Sunday at around 10 pm on the basis of behaviour detection after the CISF surveillance and intelligence staff of the airport noticed suspicious activities in the check-in area of terminal-3.

"The foreign passenger was later identified as Aiman Gulshanraza Syed carrying Passport No.TAE354233 (Tanzanian), bound for Addis Ababa by Ethiopian Airline flight No. ET-687 at 12.30 am on Monday and onward bound for Dar Es Salaam by Ethiopian Airlines flight No.ET-865," the CISF said.

On suspicion, the CISF said, the woman was diverted to a random checking point for thorough checking of her luggage.

During X-ray screening, CISF personnel noticed a suspicious image inside her bag. On physical checking of the woman, three bags with a huge quantity of different types of medicines including seventy vials of Remdesivir injections were detected.

The approximate cost of the detected medicines is Rs 3.5 lakh.

"On enquiry, the woman could not produce any valid document," said the CISF, adding customs officials were informed thereafter.

"The foreign woman passenger along with detected medicines was handed over to Customs Officials for further legal action in the matter," CISF said. (ANI)