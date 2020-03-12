All cinema halls in Delhi to be closed till March 31: Arvind Kejriwal

Amid growing cases of deadly coronavirus in India, Delhi government has announced to shut all cinema halls in Delhi till March 31. While speaking to media persons, CM Kejriwal said, "We held a meeting on coronavirus where all officials including Delhi Health Minister and LG were there. As I even earlier said that Delhi government is fully prepared to fight coronavirus. We have reviewed all the measures that have been taken so far. We took some more measures. All cinema halls to remain shut in Delhi till 31st March. Schools and colleges where exams are not being held will also remain closed. We have sufficient beds for quarantine or isolation."