Paris, June 1 (IANS) Marin Cilic, World No. 8, on Thursday advanced to the second round of the French Open after an easy victory over Russian Konstantin Kravchuk.

The Croatian tennis star needed one hour and 38 minutes to beat the Russian 6-3, 6-2, 6-2, reports Efe.

Cilic will play the second round game against the winner of the match between Spaniards David Ferrer and Feliciano Lopez.

--IANS

gau/mr