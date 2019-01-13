CII Partnership Summit: Want to lead India into digital economy, says Devendra Fadnavis

While attending the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit-2019 in Mumbai today, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "We use to think that financial resources are capital but today financial resources are no more capital as it is data and whosoever will possess data will be able to leverage more on the digital economy." "With this project in health care and huge amount of data which we generate in this country through our huge population we will be able to transform the entire health care system. In time we want to lead India into digital transformation and economy", he added.