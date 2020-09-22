CII-Exim Bank digital conclave: India is Africa’s 3rd largest export destination, says EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi, Sep 22 (ANI): While addressing at 15th CII-Exim Bank digital conclave on India-Africa Project Partnership in the national capital on September 22, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said, “India is Africa’s third-largest export destination. With a cumulative investment of USD 54 billion, it is also one of the biggest investors in the continent. The Indian capital has created jobs and opportunities in various African countries,” EAM added.