CID Verification Must, Political Affiliations of Family Members to Be Disclosed for Govt Job in J&K: Report

An amendment by the Union Territory administration in the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Verification of Character and Antecedents) Instructions, 1997 mandates a satisfactory CID report in order to land a government job.

According to an exclusive report by The Indian Express, it will be compulsory to disclose whether any family member or close relative is associated with any political party or organisation, or has participated in any political activity, or has had links with a foreign mission or organisation, or any prescribed/ prohibited/ banned organisation such as the Jamaat-e-Islami.

As per the fresh amendment, in case of in-service employees requiring re-verification from the CID, details of one’s postings and promotions since the date of appointment would have to be furnished besides details of jobs of one’s parents, spouse, children and step children, parents-in-law, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will discuss restoring Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)’s statehood when he meets mainstream political parties from the region on Thursday — a significant milestone that India’s top leadership has set its eyes on after months of strategising by National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval, CNN-News18 has learnt from official sources.

The sources, who are privy to the developments, said J&K will be granted statehood soon, as promised in the past by PM Modi and home minister Amit Shah, but there will be no talks on restoring the region’s special status.

On August 5, 2019, the central government withdrew J&K’s special status under the Article 370 and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union Territories — J&K with a legislative assembly and Ladakh without one.

The historic move led to the imposition of restrictions on several political leaders and activists in the Kashmir Valley. Gradually, authorities lifted the curbs and released politicians under detention.

