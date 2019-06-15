CICA Summit: 74 countries sign agreement on International Solar Alliance initiated by India

74 countries have signed framework agreement on International solar alliance in Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Summit. The International Solar Alliance is an alliance of more than 122 countries initiated by India. While addressing the Summit, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar announced that, "Our initiative of International solar alliance has received overwhelming support. 74 countries have signed framework agreement today." The 5th Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Summit is happening in Tajikistan's Dushanbe. CICA is a pan-Asia forum for enhancing cooperation and promoting peace, security and stability in Asia. The theme of this year's summit is, "Shared Vision for a Secure and More Prosperous CICA Region."