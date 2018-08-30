Churchill Brothers to take on Goa Velha in Women's Football League opener

Panaji, Aug 30 (IANS) Debutant Churchill Brothers Football Club will take on Goa Velha Sports Club in the opening match of the second edition of Vedanta Women's Football league (WFL), which kicks-off on Thursday at the Duler Stadium in Mapusa.

Goa Velha SC will be coached by Melroy Dsilva and led by its star player Ansiva Vaz, while Churchill Brothers will be coached by Johnathan Faleiro and led by the former India international Michelle Castanha.

Commenting on the league, Goa Football Association (GFA) President Elvis Gomes said: "GFA understands the future and potential of this league in Goa. The first edition was a huge success and that is why we have I-league side Churchill Brothers fielding team for the tournament this year."

Significantly, this year's WFL will see eight teams battle for the coveted women's league title. A total of 160 + women footballers will be participating in this season.

