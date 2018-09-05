Christopher Walken, Christina Ricci to star in 'Percy'

Los Angeles, Sep 5 (IANS) Actors Christopher Walken and Christina Ricci have grabbed the roles in Clark Johnson-directed farming drama "Percy".

Based on true events, the film focuses on a David-and-Goliath battle between a small-town Saskatchewan farmer, played by Walken, and a major conglomerate, with Ricci in the role of an anti-genetically modified organism (GMO) activist, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Being produced by Scythia Films' Daniel Bekerman, Ian Dimerman, Brendon Sawatzky, Pryor and Miller, the film is being shot in India and Canada.

"Percy" also stars actors Roberta Maxwell, Adam Beach, Luke Kirby, Martin Donovan, Rick Aarons and Peter Stebbings.

