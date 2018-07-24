'Christopher Robin' is very relevant today: Director

Los Angeles, July 24 (IANS) Director Marc Forster says the upcoming live action "Christopher Robin" narrates a very relevant story.

"I think it's something we desperately need in the world," Forster said in a statement to IANS.

"We could all use a little bit of Pooh's heart and wisdom right now," he added.

Disney's "Christopher Robin" brings the timeless charm of A.A. Milne's stories and characters to the big screen.

The heartwarming live action film narrates the story of a young boy who embarks on a journey full of adventures in the Hundred Acre Wood with his band of spirited and lovable stuffed animals. In the film, he has grown up and lost his way.

It stars Ewan McGregor, Hayley Atwell, Bronte Carmichael and Mark Gatiss.

The film also features the voices of Jim Cummings, Brad Garrett, Toby Jones, Nick Mohammed, Peter Capaldi and Sophie Okonedo.

Talking about directing the film, Forster said: "When you are able to make people laugh and cry in the same movie and you are able to tell the story with integrity and ground it in reality and have the magic realism on top of it, it lifts your spirits and connects you with the people you love."

"Christopher Robin" will release in India on August 10.

--IANS

