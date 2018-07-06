'Christopher Robin' to open in India in August

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) Disney's "Christopher Robin" will release in India on August 10.

The release date was announced on Friday via a statement.

The heartwarming live action film narrates story of a young boy who embarks on journey full of adventures in the Hundred Acre Wood with his band of spirited and lovable stuffed animals.

In the film, he has grown up and lost his way.

Marc Forster has helmed the film from a screenplay by Alex Ross Perry and Allison Schroeder. Ewan McGregor, Hayley Atwell, Bronte Carmichael and Mark Gatiss lead the cast.

--IANS

sug/rb/vd